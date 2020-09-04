6ix9ine is continuing his feud with Lil Durk. After dropping his new album, TattleTales, 6ix9ine posted a video on his story yelling "fuck Durk," Thursday night.

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

6ix9ine wanted Durk to release his upcoming album on the same day as him, but instead, Durk released the song "The Voice." In the video 6ix9ine asks a stranger to join him in shouting "fuck Durk."

Soon after it was announced that Durk's "The Voice" was going to be a song, not an album, 6ix9ine called him out on Instagram: "Remember this goofy said he want all the smoke," 6ix9ine wrote in a now-deleted story. "Leave the smoke to Nudki #Nuski Pack."

Nuski is Durk's deceased cousin. 6ix9ine also posted about him earlier this week with a sarcastic commenoration: "CAME TO OBLOCK .. came to pay my respect to @lildurk cousin nuski who was killed by gun violence," he wrote. "We need to change as a community #RIP NUSKI PRE ORDER THE ALBUM LINK IN MY BIO SEPTEMBER 4TH."

The back and forth has seen a ton of traffic on social media. Durk even claims someone offered him a massive check to continue trolling 6ix9ine: "That bitch-ass n***a label call me," Durk said. "Somebody from his camp. I ain't gonna say his label. Somebody from his camp called somebody from my camp talkin' ’bout they'll give me $3 million to keep trolling with this n***a."

[Via]