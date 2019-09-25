Tekashi 6ix9ine's whole life turned for the worst last November when he was arrested as part of a bigger investigation into the Nine Tr3y Gangsta Bloods. Although his lawyers initially said he wouldn't snitch, it was revealed at the top of the year that he agreed to cooperate with the FEDs in order to get less prison time. He's facing 47 years in prison but he took the stand last week in hopes that he could get out as early as 2020.

The rapper testified against the two men who allegedly kidnapped him in the summer of 2018. According to Akademiks, a verdict for the two men is expected to be handed down tomorrow. But just because 6ix9ine took the stand, doesn't mean he's off the hook. Prosecutors will reportedly decide the fate of 6ix9ine's sentencing after the verdict is revealed. They'll have to determine whether or not his testimony was enough for him to reduce his sentence.

If 6ix9ine is released from prison next year as he hopes, he might end up having a harder time transitioning from prison to the world than he thought. He has the option of entering a witness protection program upon his release but with the amount of distinctive tattoos on his body, he'll have to go through a tattoo removal treatment. The treatment for removing the amount of tatts 6ix9ine has takes about a year, if not longer, so we'll see what the rapper ends up doing at the end.