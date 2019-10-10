As Tekashi 6ix9ine prepares to get out of prison, several individuals he used to roll with are already settling into their prison cells. Complex now reports another defendant in the case has been sentenced. Roland "Ro Murda" Martin, a former high ranking member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, has been sentenced to 66-months in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering charges. He pleaded guilty for racketeering charges earlier this year but Judge Paul Engelmayer decided to reduce it from the initial 90-months after he was attacked by fellow inmates.

Martin renounced the Nine Trey Bloods inside of prison just a week before he was attacked by fellow inmates. Martin resigned from his "high-ranking position" in the gang in front of the other inmates inside of the prison which included members of the Bloods. He reportedly got stabbed in the midst of one of the two attacks, describing his experience as "the most terrifying experience of my life" in front of the court.

Assistant United States Attorney Michael Longyear argued that Martin is "one of the highest-ranking members of Nine Trey," becoming a "high 020" which is a position below the top of the gang's structure.

“I left that life behind me,” Martin told the court during his sentencing. “I publicly resigned from Nine Trey and paid the price for it. I know I have made mistakes, but I’m not a lost cause.”