Tekashi 6ix9ine is still bickering about sales, even despite the fact that he performed abysmally by his own standards with the release of his new album TattleTales.

While the public's interest was at an all-time high when 6ix9ine was initially released from prison, helping him break an Instagram Live record and giving him some good numbers on his first two post-release singles, the hype has worn off and the Brooklyn native is now relegated to passing out his album on the street.

After debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200, 6ix9ine continues to come for his rivals, including Lil Durk, for their lack of sales, which is just ironic and redundant at this point.

Lil Durk's new single "The Voice" debuted at #62 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week and, as expected, 6ix9ine had some words about that, calling out the Chicago rapper's sales and suggesting that he needs Drake to chart higher.

"Everybody in the industry posted this," in regards to Durkio's numbers. "This what happen when u don't got drake."

Now that his own sales have proven to be... not very good, you would think that Tekashi would stop going after others for their own mishaps. It just doesn't make much sense to continually attack somebody for something that you can't even pull off these days. Oh well...