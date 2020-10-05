An associate in the Tekashi 6ix9ine case who was let out on bond has returned to jail over violating social distancing rules. According to Page Six, Judge Paul Engelmayer has ordered Kooda B to turn himself in after he was caught on camera partying in his apartment in the midst of the pandemic. A video of Kooda B turning up in his apartment with a group of people surfaced online, eventually catching the attention of officials.

Kooda B was released from Metropolitan Correctional Center earlier this year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. A video filmed shortly after his release in April showed him and a group of individuals in his apartment partying despite the state implementing social distancing measures.

Engelmayer described the video of Kooda B partying as an "astonishing stunt" since he could've easily been exposed to coronavirus as much in that party as he would in prison. Engelmayer added that Kooda B is likely to face additional prison time because of this.

Kooda B pleaded guilty to the attempted shooting on Chief Keef in Times Square in 2018. His sentencing was initially scheduled for next week though it was pushed back until November. On Monday, the judge ruled to push it back until next month due to Kooda B's lawyer's concerns over contracting COVID-19 at the court hearing.

Kooda B has up until 2 p.m. on Oct. 15th to turn himself in to U.S. Marshals.

[Via]