Two of the most polarizing hip-hop artists will reportedly be partnering up to form one of the unlikeliest teams in recent memory. According to music manager Wack 100, Tekashi 6ix9ine and YoungBoy Never Broke Again have recorded a song together and it will be released in the coming months.

This news comes after it was suggested that YoungBoy wouldn't be opposed to working with 6ix9ine during an interview with DJ Akademiks. Clearly, Wack 100 worked his magic because, just a few days later, the song is finished. Wack also provided other information about the controversial rapper's upcoming return.



"It's already done," said Wack about YoungBoy's song with 6ix9ine. "Listen, 6ix9ine's European tour is done, his radio promo is already worked out, This is me. You know, business is business. Don't get it fucked up."

It seems as though 6ix9ine will be back in the public eye in the next few weeks, starting off in Europe. Interestingly enough, the rapper initially built his fanbase overseas in Eastern European markets where he performed as an up-and-coming artist. Now, he's established and more divisive than ever, so his show experience will likely be a bit different.

Are you surprised to hear about YoungBoy Never Broke Again's alliance with 6ix9ine? Or do you think it makes sense that they've teamed up?

