Fans, haters, and media alike have been cautiously awaiting the day that Tekashi 6ix9ine returns to the rap game. Questions surrounding his demeanor -- will he remain a boisterous pest or emerge a changed man? -- continue to swirl. Who would even collaborate with him, should he desire to pick up where his whirlwind rap career left off. The rap game has all but cast him aside, with Fat Joe going so far as to say he'd instantly lose respect for anyone who dared link with the Rainbow Wonder. And yet, all signs are pointing to a release in the near future, especially in light of this latest report from Complex.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

According to their recent legal findings, Complex claims that 6ix9ine's legal team have been imploring a judge to show leniency to the disgraced rapper. Especially in light of his "cooperation," which the prosecutors deemed to be both "incredibly significant and extremely useful" in putting away Nine Trey's Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack, among others. The document that Complex procured lays out the details as to what exactly 6ix9ine's testimonies helped secure:

Based, in part, on his information, the Government was able to charge additional acts of violence and added the following individuals: 1. Ellison for his involvement in the Nine Trey RICO conspiracy; the July 22, 2018 kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon; and, the October 24, 2018 slashing of another individual in Brooklyn; 2. Denard Butler, a/k/a “Drama,” for his involvement in the Nine Trey RICO conspiracy and his participation in an April 3, 2018 armed robbery in Manhattan; 3. Kintea McKenzie, a/k/a “Kooda B,” for his involvement in a June 2, 2018 shooting at the W Hotel in Times Square; and 4. Aljermiah Mack, a/k/a “Nuke,” for his involvement in the Nine Trey RICO conspiracy



Basically, their argument rests on the fact that 6ix9ine's cooperation played an essential role in sentencing several of his former gang members, even if it left his reputation in shambles. "Absent the defendant’s cooperation, the Government would not have been able to charge Denard Butler, Kintea McKenzie, Ellison, or Mack in the racketeering conspiracy and crimes in furtherance of the Nine Trey racketeering conspiracy," reads the Document. It's unclear whether the judge will move to act accordingly, but given that Tekashi was indeed enticed to sing with the prospect of a lighter sentence, it wouldn't be surprising to see the requests granted.

It's been over a year since he's been incarcerated. Be honest - do you miss him?

[via]