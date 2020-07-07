It's unclear if or when this beef will ever end, but Akademiks has linked up with Tekashi 6ix9ine to continue his back and forth with Meek Mill. The blogger and the "Trollz" rapper returned to Instagram Live on Monday (July 6) to toss a few verbal shots the Philly rapper's way following their ongoing social media tit-for-tat. During the Live, Akademiks accused Meek of only going after people who he's not intimidated by while ignoring comments made by 50 Cent or 6ix9ine.



Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images

"This is the facts of the facts. Meek Mill's hypocrite—I don't even know what's another other [word] than hypocrite," 6ix9ine said. "Meek Mill is signed to a correction officer... How does that work? How?" Akademiks repeatedly made it clear that he loves Rick Ross and calls the Maybach Music Group founder "amazing." Still, that didn't deter 6ix9ine.

"Meek Mill is signed to Rick Ross, a correctional officer, and then has a distribution deal with Roc Nation. The CEO of Roc Nation is a cooperating witness that took down two cartels," 6ix9ine continued. "You're signed to a cop and managed by a rat." The Live was a Meek-bashing session, so you can check it all out in its entirety below.

