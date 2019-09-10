During an interview several months ago, Sara Molina, the mother of Tekashi 6ix9ine's daughter, alleged that her former partner abused her regularly, acting violent toward her and even leaving her bloody and battered at times. One of the most terrifying incidents took place in Dubai, where the rapper allegedly committed rape against her before leaving her with blood and bruises on her face. The way Molina explained her story paints the rainbow-haired artist as a terrible person and if he did actually physically abuse his girlfriend, we may very well be one. We all know that 6ix9ine is fighting for his freedom right now and with his trial pushed back to next week, information keeps on leaking out about the man. Now, it would appear as though he's admitted to a long history of domestic violence during his talks with the feds.



Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images

According to Complex, a portion of Tekashi69's cooperation agreement with the government contains information about the numerous domestic violence crimes he's committed in the last decade, including some incidents that match Sara Molina's accord. The document presents a list of crimes that 69 has done and that the government promises not to prosecute him for. One of the entries allegedly reads that he "admits domestic violence from 2011 to November, 2018."

6ix9ine is likely to take the stand a week from today, on September 17. However, the date may be changed. It all depends on how long it takes the jury to make a decision. Do you think he'll get time?