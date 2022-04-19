After flashing a huge mass of cash while challenging his Rap peers to show off their wealth, Tekashi 6ix9ine is backtracking on the financial flex. Along with his video, he wrote in the caption, "THE REAL KING OF NEW YORK â¼ï¸ IM BACK â¼ï¸ ASK THEM POST THERE HOUSE THEY CARS THEY BANK ACCOUNT [laughing and crying emojis] YOU DONT LIVE LIKE THIS I OWN EVERYTHING YOU GUYS LEASEâ¼ï¸ I TOOK OFF RAP 2 YEARSâ¼ï¸ I COULD DO THAT YALL CANTâ¼ï¸ THE REAL KING OF NEW YORKâ¼ï¸"

People questioned the validity of the bills, especially considering Wack 100 has claimed that 6ix9ine is broke. Now, the rapper catches up with TMZ and lays rumors to rest, especially because he owes $1 million in restitution to robbery victims connected to his federal case.

6ix9ine has reportedly told a judge that he doesn't have the finances to pay back the victims, but then was seen on camera with wads of cash. He joined Harvey Levin on TMZ Live and was asked if he has concerns that a judge will seize the money.

"I ain't got it right now. I ain't got it," said 6ix9ine. "That was prop money. I ain't got it... Like I said, I'ma entertainer and obviously, we talkin' about it so I did a pretty good job at entertaining people." He added, "You know how you have a degree in law? I have a degree in entertainment. You know?"

Levin followed up by asking if the artists that 6ix9ine has targeted realize it's all for entertainment. He specifically mentioned Lil Durk and Fivio Foreign.

"My plan was never to come at nobody, it was just to drop music, get back into the realm of my art and come out with positivity," answered the rapper. "I said the King of New York is back. I want to be very clear: I came out—I didn't mention anybody. Fivio jumped out the window first. He coulda just stood quiet. I know a lot of people don't want to hear it, but the moment 6ix9ine, the moment Tekashi responds, 'Oh my God, he chasing clout!"

He then used King Von as an example, saying he was dissed on the Chicago rapper's posthumous album. 6ix9ine argues that he faces backlash when he reacts to criticism. "If you just leave me alone, I don't have to do this!" Check it out below.

