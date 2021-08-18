50 Cent was one of Tekashi 6ix9jne's biggest backers, but the legendary rapper appears to have cooled off on the Brooklyn-based entertainer. During a recent conversation on Clubhouse, 6ix9ine revealed that he hasn't spoken to Fif in over a year.

The chat was very eventful, including digs at Jim Jones, Meek Mill, and more. However, one of the most interesting bits came when 6ix9ine was asked about his relationship with 50 Cent. Considering their history, his response was pretty telling.



"Nah, I never talk to him," said 6ix9ine. "The last time I talked to him, he tried to get me a lawyer while I was locked up. That's the last time I ever communicated with him."

In April 2020, 50 Cent was asked if he would work with the admitted snitch, to which he responded, "I wouldn’t work with him. What it is, is it’s just against the way I grew up."

Despite not wanting to collaborate with the rapper, Fif said that he believes 6ix9ine still has a future in the music business.



These days, 50 Cent has taken on a mentorship role with another problematic rapper, helping out DaBaby. A week before DaBaby's most recent controversy, in which he was largely criticized for spewing homophobic hate speech at a concert, Fiddy agreed to take the rapper under his wing. He has supported Baby throughout his controversy, but he has not commented on the backlash he's received.

