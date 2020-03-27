645AR Returns With Cartoonish Vocals On "In Love With A Stripper"

By now, there's a good chance you've heard of 645AR. The squeaky-voiced rapper from the Bronx has been going viral with his incredibly original song "4 DA TRAP." Hearing him speak, you would never have believed that the cartoonish vocals exiting his throat actually come from 645AR but, damn, he's for real. Following up on the success of his last hit, the rapper has just returned with "In Love With A Stripper."

All you need is one listen to realize that 645AR is somebody special. You may not agree with, or even like, his music. However, you've got to commend him for trying something that hasn't been done before. Nobody quite knows how to dissect this man but we're excited to see what's next for the hard-working artist.

Listen to the new release below via Columbia Records. Thank me for the quotable lyrics in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Walk out the bank with them racks

Need a check like 90’s crack

Play with them racks, get yo main hitta whacked

Think I'm in love with a stripper

Got her in the hood round dealers and killers