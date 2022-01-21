645AR Nabs Tyga Feature On "God Chose Me"

645AR has dropped off a new single called "God Chose Me," which sees him link up with "Rack City" rapper Tyga over a beat produced by Internet Money.

"See the mission's still the same / Niggas gotta stack or starve, sink or swim / Either way we reppin' that Jackson Ave / T-Raw,â 645 / This that new chosen one," DJ Swamp Izzo, who's credited as the track's host, says on the intro.

As Genius notes, "God Chose Me" was initially previewed on May 14th, 2020, and was set to appear on 645AR's scrapped Get Rich or Die Squeaking album, but didn't make its debut until Friday, January 21st, when it arrived on Audiomack as an exclusive single.

"Water with the wrists, scottie with assists / Thotties on my hip (Yeah) / Ghetto bitch with the big lips / She just wanna kiss on me (Yeah, yeah, yeah)," Tyga spits on his verse, after bragging about his endless luxuries and successes on the bridge before.

Stream "God Chose Me" below and tell us what your favourite lyrics are in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, It ain't my fault God chose me

I bought me a house on the green

I gave my momma the key

I went loco overseas (Yeah)

[Via]