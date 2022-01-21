mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

645AR Nabs Tyga Feature On "God Chose Me"

Hayley Hynes
January 21, 2022 14:16
71 Views
10
0
645AR/YouTube645AR/YouTube
645AR/YouTube

God Chose Me
645AR

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Stream 645AR's latest.


645AR has dropped off a new single called "God Chose Me," which sees him link up with "Rack City" rapper Tyga over a beat produced by Internet Money. 

"See the mission's still the same / Niggas gotta stack or starve, sink or swim / Either way we reppin' that Jackson Ave / T-Raw,â645 / This that new chosen one," DJ Swamp Izzo, who's credited as the track's host, says on the intro.

As Genius notes, "God Chose Me" was initially previewed on May 14th, 2020, and was set to appear on 645AR's scrapped Get Rich or Die Squeaking album, but didn't make its debut until Friday, January 21st, when it arrived on Audiomack as an exclusive single.

"Water with the wrists, scottie with assists / Thotties on my hip (Yeah) / Ghetto bitch with the big lips / She just wanna kiss on me (Yeah, yeah, yeah)," Tyga spits on his verse, after bragging about his endless luxuries and successes on the bridge before.

Stream "God Chose Me" below and tell us what your favourite lyrics are in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, It ain't my fault God chose me
I bought me a house on the green
I gave my momma the key
I went loco overseas (Yeah)

[Via]

645AR
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 645AR Nabs Tyga Feature On "God Chose Me"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject