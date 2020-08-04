645AR & FKA twigs Get In Their R&B Bag On "Sum Bout U"

"I’m bringing real R&B back. Shout out to FKA twigs," says 645AR about his new song "Sum Bout U."

The rapper has been teasing a move over to the R&B side and, finally, we're hearing what he can come up with while exploring a different lane. For his first foray into the softer world of rhythm and blues, the squeaky-voiced rising star links up with FKA twigs, forming one of the most unexpected duets of the year.

The new single was supplemented by a video directed by Aidan Zamiri, with a concept designed by FKA twigs. The chatroom-style video shows 645AR on the other side of the webcam, cashing out on exclusive content from FKA twigs, falling in love with her through the camera.

Check out the unique new song and video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You don't understand my pain

Without you, I'm not the same

Bad ass bitch to keep me sane

That ride-or-die bitch, I ain't playin'