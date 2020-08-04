mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

645AR & FKA twigs Get In Their R&B Bag On "Sum Bout U"

Alex Zidel
August 04, 2020 12:48
126 Views
20
2
Columbia RecordsColumbia Records
Columbia Records

Sum Bout U
645AR Feat. FKA Twigs

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

645AR and FKA twigs form one of the most unexpected duets of the year on "Sum Bout U."


"I’m bringing real R&B back. Shout out to FKA twigs," says 645AR about his new song "Sum Bout U."

The rapper has been teasing a move over to the R&B side and, finally, we're hearing what he can come up with while exploring a different lane. For his first foray into the softer world of rhythm and blues, the squeaky-voiced rising star links up with FKA twigs, forming one of the most unexpected duets of the year.

The new single was supplemented by a video directed by Aidan Zamiri, with a concept designed by FKA twigs. The chatroom-style video shows 645AR on the other side of the webcam, cashing out on exclusive content from FKA twigs, falling in love with her through the camera.

Check out the unique new song and video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You don't understand my pain
Without you, I'm not the same
Bad ass bitch to keep me sane
That ride-or-die bitch, I ain't playin'

645AR
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  2
  126
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
645AR FKA Twigs new music new song
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 645AR & FKA twigs Get In Their R&B Bag On "Sum Bout U"
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject