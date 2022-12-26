Lil Yachty has one hell of a run in the final stretch of 2022. In October, he unleashed the viral internet smash “Poland,” and the wonky track landed a spot on HNHH’s SOTY ranking. Before the hype from “Poland” could even die down, Drake and 21 Savage released Her Loss. To many fans’ surprise, Yachty’s presence was all over the collaborative effort, from songwriting credits and adlibs to production. Unfortunately, Lil Yachty’s luck may have run out over the holidays. On Christmas Day, the innovative artist suffered a major leak.

Weeks after the massive Future, Young Thug, and Young Nudy leak, one of Yachty’s upcoming projects reportedly leaked in full online. Yachty tweeted a sad emoji in response to the unfortunate news, but he has since deleted it.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 19: Rapper Lil Yachty attends the season home opener game between the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Fans react to Lil Yachty’s forthcoming album, Sonic Ranch, leaking in its entirety.

According to the person who claims to have leaked Yachty’s work, the album is called Sonic Ranch. It’s a 13-track project, and it was allegedly supposed to release alongside a Concrete Boys mixtape in January. The leaker claims to be one of the Quality Control rapper’s disgruntled engineers.

“By the way, I am doing this because Yachty does not pay me enough money for engineering his work when he is in my LA studio,” the leaker wrote online. “If you’re reading this Miles you know my cashapp.”

In contrast to the alleged engineer, countless Yachty fans have voiced their support for the Atlanta rapper on social media. Check out some of their responses below.

i feel bad for @lilyachty . i don’t think y’all understand how bad you’re hurting the artists by leaking their music — $ai (@shalyciia) December 26, 2022

Don’t listen to leaked music!!! — Alex Zidel (@AlexZidel) December 26, 2022

lil yachty didn't deserve that man — f⌖ (@ohfold) December 26, 2022

Lil Yachty’s entire album got leaked wtf… — DaUnreleasedGod (@DaUnreleasedGod) December 26, 2022

Not streaming lil yachty leaks he deserves his real streams — VAMP ☥𐕣 (@NoSleepQuan) December 26, 2022

Nah whoever leaked Lil Yachty WHOLE album hates that niggas guts that’s levels of hating I’ve never seen — We Move (@AreYouuDumb) December 26, 2022

i will not be listening to that lil yachty album, that’s disrespectful af as an artist myself — tino tony 🫡☠️ (@PrinceGlo2) December 26, 2022

lil yachty already got 2023 aoty sewn up. wanted this from him but i didn’t know he had this in him — Ryan (@ryan__scfc) December 26, 2022

whoever leaked lil yachty’s album, trust 2023 will deal with you — McKayla Henry (@henry_mckayla) December 26, 2022

damn i feel bad for Lil Yachty, having a project you’ve been passionately working on leak like that must be frustrating — Z E N (@real_zen1) December 26, 2022

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time this has happened to a prominent Quality Control Music artist. City Girls’ sophomore album, Girl Code, leaked online in its entirety on June 19, 200. Since a release date had not yet been announced, QC decided to drop it the following day. Despite the lack of promotion, Girl Code still debuted at 29 on the Billboard 200. The album spawned hits like “Pussy Talk” and “Jobs,” and for what it’s worth, it also faired pretty well critically.

Neither Coach K nor P have addressed the situation yet, so we’ll have to wait and see how they respond to Yachty’s Sonic Ranch leaks. Keep it locked to HNHH for more information, and sound off in the comments if you’re excited for the project.

[via]