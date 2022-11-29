Megan Thee Stallion has been breaking barriers since she burst on to the scene. The Houston rapper made history earlier this week as the first Black woman to cover Forbes “30 Under 30” issue. Megan spoke about the feat in the ground breaking cover story. “It’s really hard to be the first something in 2022, so ahh,” Megan celebrated.

“I want to be bigger than just my music. I want people to know Megan as everything that she ever wanted to be. Megan, the artist. I feel like I’ve always like to dibble and dab in a lot of different things and I feel like I got that from my mom and my dad.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Megan also spoke to the publication about her hefty $13 million a year income — thanks to music, ticket sales and endorsements. I can’t slow down right now,” the 27-year old shared. “I’ll take a break when I’m dead. I’m trying to really build something.When I start sitting, I feel like I’m not doing enough or I’m giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me.”

She went on to speak about the importance of saving money in the music business. “I still haven’t made a stupid, crazy purchase. My jewelry is expensive, and my house was expensive, outside of that, I’m not buying 100 cars. Learn how to make your money work for you.” Megan also landed in the publications prestigious list back in 2019.

Major brand endorsement deals with Nike, Cheetos, Popeyes, Cash App and Revlon have added to Megan’s lucrative success in recent years. Megans’s famous friends penned messages about the Hot Girl in her Forbes cover article. “She’s so empowering and so sexy. She’s mega-million Megan,” Cardi B shared.

Frito Lay Marketing executive Stacy Taffet also shared a quote about the star. “Our Super Bowl campaign with her outperformed a lot of what we’ve done in the past and exceeded all our expectations.”

Check out images from Megan’s latest Forbes cover above.