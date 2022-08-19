mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

600Breezy Seeks Vengeance On New Project "Retaliation"

Aron A.
August 19, 2022 16:19
Retaliation
600Breezy

600Breezy doesn't hold back on his latest project, "Retaliation" ft. Money Man and Toohda Band$.


600 Breezy is keeping his foot on the necks of the rap game these days. The rapper returned this week with the release of his latest body of work, Retaliation. The new project contains 13 new songs with appearances from Money Man ("Ticket") and Toodah Band$ ("Trenches To A Mansion"). 

The latest release from Breezy serves as his first body of work of the year. Following a bit of a hiatus, he came through with two back-to-back releases in 2021 with BreezoMatic and Art Of War, as well as its deluxe re-release.

Check out the 13-song project below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on 600Breezy's new project, Retaliation.

  1. Listen Up
  2. 11 Gunz
  3. Ticket ft. Money Man
  4. Himalaya
  5. EDAI Interlude
  6. 57th or 63rd
  7. Rio Flow
  8. 40/40
  9. Converse
  10. Trenches To A Mansion ft. Toodah Band$
  11. Zoltan
  12. Hoes
  13. Shake That
