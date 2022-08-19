600Breezy Seeks Vengeance On New Project "Retaliation"

600 Breezy is keeping his foot on the necks of the rap game these days. The rapper returned this week with the release of his latest body of work, Retaliation. The new project contains 13 new songs with appearances from Money Man ("Ticket") and Toodah Band$ ("Trenches To A Mansion").

The latest release from Breezy serves as his first body of work of the year. Following a bit of a hiatus, he came through with two back-to-back releases in 2021 with BreezoMatic and Art Of War, as well as its deluxe re-release.

Check out the 13-song project below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on 600Breezy's new project, Retaliation.