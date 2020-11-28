Quando Rondo has been moving quite freely ever since the murder of King Von. Last night, the rapper was set to perform a show in Macon, GA but it was canceled at the last minute. Largely due to what authorities deem as a threat to public safety, the rapper said that the mayor and the police decided to shut it down.

600Breezy has continued to throw shade at Quando Rondo in the wake of Von's death, recently inviting the Savannah rapper to Chicago to perform "End Of Story." Without any need for prompting, Breezy appeared to quickly took a swipe at Rondo, tweeting, "A whole hoe outchea."

In a video later shared on IG, Quando Rondo and his homeboys seemingly placed the blame for the cancellation on Breezy. One of Quando's friends suggested that Breezy put in the request to the mayor to have the show canceled.

Breezy has continued to fire shots at Rondo over the past few weeks. Following footage of Von's altercation with Rondo emerged, Breezy compared Von's punch to Mike Tyson's.

A suspect in King Von's murder has been apprehended by authorities. Timothy Leeks was taken into police custody at the Grady Hospital in Atlanta where he was getting treated for gunshot wounds. During Gucci Mane and Jeezy's Verzuz, Rondo slid into the comments to publicly advocate for Leeks' freedom.