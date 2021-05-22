mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

600Breezy Re-Ups With "Art Of War (Deluxe)"

Karlton Jahmal
May 22, 2021 13:12
Art Of War (Deluxe)
600Breezy

Study the art of war, again.


600Breezy gave fans quite a rattling project with Art Of WarRunning for ten tracks, the album was a staunch reminder of the environment that bred the Chicago rapper. Now, 600Breezy is back with a deluxe version of the album. This extended cut runs for 16 songs, and features appearances from Young Famous, Parkway Dee, and Edai 600. 

"Play Play," "Sixoshit4," "3AM In MS Freestyle," "Casualty," "I Got," and "Get Back" are among the new tracks, while "Aggressive" gets a remix. If you loved the OG version of this album, the deluxe is right up your alley. 600Breezy delivers the same hard shitting energy mixed with Earth-rumbling instrumentals. 600Breezy, who was heavily affected by the death of King Von, really lets his anguish and strength shine on Art of War Deluxe. Stream the project everywhere now, and let us know what you think below. 

