Tekashi 6ix9ine is back out on the streets, once again, now that his house arrest is over. Of course, in the months under house arrest, he found a way to get into feuds with Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg, and many others while earning his first chart-topping single on the Billboard Hot 100. Now that he's out, he's not wasting any time in trying to provoke people.

This week, the self-proclaimed King Of New York headed to Los Angeles where he "paid respects" to Nipsey Hussle. Tekashi, swarmed by security, went near The Marathon Clothing Store where he disingenuously posed for a picture in front of a mural of Nipsey Hussle. Needless to say, he's made a concerted effort to walk the streets, regardless of the city, unharmed.

Now, many people in Los Angeles aren't fans of Tekashi 6ix9ine and this was well before his incarceration. His blatant disrespect towards the West Coast culture has prompted feuds with artists like YG and others. But he used this same tactic when he was taunting several rappers in Chicago. Remember that time that he went to O-Block at the wee hours of the morning? 600Breezy extended an invitation to 6ix9ine to come back to Chicago.

"@6ix9ine come back to Chicago again. We got the backdoor open for you this time," Breezy wrote on his IG story. 6ix9ine has yet to respond but it wouldn't be shocking if he does.