600Breezy Drops Off "Iceman Edition 2"

600Breezy has been steadily buzzing in the underground over the years through his numerous releases, though he's also gained attention following his relationship with Alexis Skyy. Nonetheless, even a bit of clout on TheShadeRoom hasn't hurt his career.

The rapper returned this week with his latest offering, Iceman Edition 2. The rapper's latest project is 10 tracks in total with 600Breezy flexing his lyrical prowess without any features attached. Production on the project is handled by Kid Hazel, Hawk Money, and WomaticTracks, among others. With a run time of a little over 30 minutes, 600Breezy comes through swinging on Iceman Edition 2 over equally hard-hitting beats.

Check out 600Breezy's new project and tracklist below.