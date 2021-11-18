Chicago rapper 600Breezy has reportedly been arrested according to Lee County inmate records. The rapper was reportedly charged with being a fugitive from justice and was booked into the system on Wednesday.

Not much information is currently known about his arrest aside from that. The artist, whose real name is Antonio Valentino King, was reportedly arrested in Alabama. We will keep you posted as more information is released regarding this developing situation.





Breezy recently revealed that he has been turning his life around, quitting hard drugs, lean, and pills earlier this year. At the beginning of October, he told his followers that he was seven months clean.

His arrest also comes after Breezy revealed that somebody tried to kidnap his baby brother in his hometown. That incident took place in May.

The rapper has also spoken at length about King Von's killing, recently saying that he didn't believe that Timothy Leeks, the man accused of fatally shooting Von, was "wrong" to fire the gun. He regularly makes news headlines for similar comments.

Six-O-Breezo has not updated his social media accounts since his arrest, and it is possible that he remains in jail. As any updates come in regarding his arrest, we will keep you posted.

