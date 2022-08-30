Those who knew and loved King Von have done their best in reconciling the rising star's callous murder. In November 2020, Von was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta lounge following a physical altercation, reportedly with Quando Rondo and his entourage. There were verbal fires that started following the tragedy as street life and Rap careers merged into one, often landing rappers in trouble with one another, fans, and the law.

As the case against King Von's alleged killers is quietly being developed behind the scenes, the rapper's friend, 600 Breezy, gave his interpretation of why he thinks it was Von's time. "Like with Von, people don't understand this...like, on the way to the hospital and all that sh*t, he was okay," he told VladTV.

"They'll tell you like, Von was cool in that car. He wasn't a dying man in the car on the way to the hospital," he continued. "So, when he died, it was just like, 'What?' I felt like God felt like Von didn't deserve to go to jail forever. 'Cause you know that RICO, that O-Block RICO, Von was the head of that. So, the people they got now, Von would have been the face of that case."

600 Breezy believed that the authorities would have placed several murder cases on Von, blaming the rapper for alleged crimes that he may or may not have committed.

"Now, Von said all this time to come home to become a superstar just to go back to jail forever," said Breezy. "I don't feel like that was—I don't feel like he deserved that. So, you know what I'm sayin'? Sh*t. God called him home. It probably was a situation to where, you know hat I'm sayin', he don't deserve to be in prison forever, so, he left his. mark on the world, so, just come with me-type sh*t."

