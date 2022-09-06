It is a season of mourning for 600 Breezy after he shared that his girlfriend passed away. The rapper has created controversy with his hot takes on peers like NBA YoungBoy and King Von, but today (September 6), he appeared on Instagram to announce that his girlfriend of two years, Raven, sadly passed away. He didn't specifically name how she died, but his word choices have caused outlets to report that it was a suicide.

"Baby why would you do this to me , why would you do this to us [broken heart emoji]," he said. "I was coming back home I promised you I would."

"You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven ? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome . Im f*cked up for the rest of my life baby mentally you just finished me," he added. "Im shaking I’m crying I love you so much stinky pie . My woman my wife my life …You pushed me away so you can do this ??? I would’ve died with you raven I did any and everything for you …I’ll never be able to love again @raven.k.jackson."

"I’ll see you soon baby. God help me please." In a separate post, Breezy shared several images of him and --- with another grieving message.

"The best 2 years of my life …… @raven.k.jackson. God I need you please help me please. What did I do to deserve this ? [broken heart emoji] you took my friends and my girl ???"

Several rappers have given left kind words on 600 Breezy's posts, but NBA YoungBoy fans have enacted cruel behavior in the wake of this tragedy. Hundreds, if not thousands of comments have been left on Raven's Instagram posts of people writing "YB better" or some form of praise to YoungBoy.

We offer our sincerest condolences to 600 Breezy during this time. Check out his posts below.