Elmo, Montana resident Bow Horn Weasel claims that his six-year-old son found a bullet at the bottom of a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and he wants to get to the bottom of this situation with Frito-Lay.

According to a report by TMZ, Weasel reportedly purchased a bag of chips for his son over Easter Weekend, which his six-year-old ate before inspecting the bottom of the bag. He allegedly pulled out a bullet, which is pictured in a message that Weasel sent to Frito-Lay, the parent company of Cheetos. The bullet appears to have red powder on it, which is consistent with the coating of Flamin' Hots.

"Good afternoon, I found a bullet in one of your bags of chips," said Weasel in his message to Frito-Lay on Facebook. The company responded, asking the man to contact them directly to get to the root of the issue. "Buford, we take these matters very seriously," they allegedly replied. "We would like to talk with you directly. Please call [redacted] and ask for a specialist so we can get all the facts. If you still have the bag, please have it near you so we can uncover more details. Thanks!"

Weasel says he isn't looking for compensation-- he simply wants Frito-Lay to ensure that this sort of thing never happens a second time.



Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Have you ever found anything out of the ordinary in your food?

