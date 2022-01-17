The University of Oregon was faced with chaos over the weekend. As KGW8 reports, a shooting that took place outside WOW Hall in downtown Eugene hit six people and left one attendee in critical condition.

Around 9:30 PM on Friday night, police were suddenly flooded with at least 30 calls about shots fired on West Eight Avenue. Upon arrival, officers said that what lay before them was a "hectic scene of people who had been shot near the back entrance of the venue," according to a news release from Saturday.

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner held a news conference explaining the tragedy shortly after it took place. "What law enforcement found when they came on scene is what you would exactly expect when six people just got shot. People are just trying to get out of here, their friends are on the ground, they’re trying to help."

HipHopDX notes that shooting began as rappers Lil Bean and Zay Bang took to the stage. Another headline, Savelle Tha Native, hopped on Facebook Live to recount what he had just witnessed. "Four of my people got dropped," he shared, calling the crime scene "wild."

"They started shooting at the show. Dawg, I can’t grasp it. I cannot grasp it. We was on the back porch, we was smoking, we was doing our thing, it was cool… We go inside, we tryna tell everybody we about to go on stage, then 'bow bow bow bow bow.' Gunshots."

When he and his crew went back out they saw a horrifying sight. "We go out back and there’s blood everywhere. There’s blood everywhere, dawg. We good, we good. We were 15 seconds away from not being good," Savelle described.

At this time, officers are actively investigating the shooting, although a suspect has yet to be tracked down. The only possible description of the shooter is a "male [wearing] a hoodie," according to police – anyone with further information is urged to contact the Eugene Police Department's tip hotline at 541-682-5162.

Check back in with HNHH later for more updates on the Oregon shooting.

