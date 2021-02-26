6 Dogs Posthumously Releases New Single "Starfire (Teen Titans)"

Atlanta-based underground rapper 6 Dogs passed away one month ago after committing suicide. The artist was 21-years-old.

During his young life, 6 Dogs built a loyal fanbase, catching fire with hits like "Faygo Dreams". Real name Ronald Chase Amick, the rapper was in the midst of rolling out his new studio album, titled RONALD. The project was originally known to fans as Wavebuilder's Club, but as it developed, the title was changed to better reflect 6 Dogs' artistic vision. While the artist may be gone, his music is being delivered exactly as he had envisioned. On Friday, the single "Starfire (Teen Titans)", which was always supposed to be the first single, was released on all DSPs.

On "Starfire", 6 Dogs speaks about his lifestyle and how it didn't alleviate his loneliness, emotionally delivering his lyrics over sparkly synths.

6 Dogs' third studio album RONALD will be released posthumously on March 12, 2021. Rest in peace, 6 Dogs.

Quotable Lyrics:

Creeping on the freeway all black Escalade

I was on the road now I'm all alone

Looking at space means I'm all alone

Tears all on my phone