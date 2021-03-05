mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

6 Dogs Posthumously Releases "Beach House" With RIZ LA VIE

Alex Zidel
March 05, 2021 14:54
41 Views
01
0
Don't Be GreedyDon't Be Greedy
Don't Be Greedy

Beach House
6 Dogs Feat. RIZ LA VIE

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

6 Dogs posthumously releases his new single "Beach House" with a new music video.


6 Dogs was one of the strongest forces in Atlanta's underground rap scene, delivering some standout songs throughout his young career. "Faygo Dreams" has surpassed over 100 million streams on Spotify and it doesn't seem like it will be stopping anytime soon. There was just something so special about 6 Dogs, which makes the end of his story all the more tragic.

The rapper took his own life earlier this year, just weeks before he was set to release his latest studio album. At the time of his death, 6 Dogs' album RONALD, titled after his given name, was fully complete along with a schedule of what to release as singles and when. This project is exactly as 6 Dogs envisioned it. The latest single to arrive from RONALD is the catchy "Beach House" with a feature from RIZ LA VIE.

The song was released alongside a music video, which shows Chase enjoying life on the beach with RIZ LA VIE. His lyrics are very relatable, especially right now, as he says, "I need a vacation, I been in the house." According to his team, this was Chase's favorite song on the album.

6 Dogs Forever. Listen to the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Leave and don't come back, road trip from myself, okay
Now I'm countin' racks, now I ain't lookin' back, okay
Trips in the spaceship, sunlight medication
Count up with my brothers, we some big stunters

6 Dogs
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  41
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
6 Dogs RIZ LA VIE RIP 6 Dogs posthumous new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 6 Dogs Posthumously Releases "Beach House" With RIZ LA VIE
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject