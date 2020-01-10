It was announced on Thursday that 5th Ward Weebie, a legend in the New Orleans Bounce scene, has passed away. He was 42 years old.

P Town Moe, a fellow New Orleans rapper and close friend of 5th Ward Weebie, whose real name was Jerome Cosey, addressed his friend's death in a video. He revealed that Weebie had been experiencing some complications after suffering a heart attack, which ultimately became fatal. "First his kidneys went and they had him on a machine to get his kidneys back working, then his lungs went the next day," he disclosed. In the video, taken only "5-10 minutes" after Weebie passed away, a heartbroken Moe describes the tragedy of losing his friend: "We've been close since we met in 1996. Always been a brother to each other...I don’t know why God wanted him at this time, but my brother gone."

The mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, also expressed her fondness for Weebie and how deeply his passing has affected the community. "It broke my heart to learn that Jerome Cosey — our 5th Ward Weebie — has passed. Let me find out you didn't know who he was...He was an iconic personality, a New Orleans legend, and a beloved friend," she wrote. "He was the Bounce King, who showed us how to move, how to love, and how to bring passion and humanity to everything we do. New Orleans has lost a cornerstone of our culture. Our City will not be the same without his voice and his spirit. May he rest in God’s perfect peace." As Mayor Cantrell noted, 5th Ward Weebie was a New Orleans Bounce trailblazer, gaining popularity in the 1990s as a producer and rapper, as well as an actor. He was known for his work with Partners-N-Crime and Kane & Abel, as well as his contributions to Mystikal and Master P.'s music.

Fellow Bounce legend Big Freedia mourned Weebie's passing as well, posting on her social media accounts to pay tribute to her friend. "My Heart is so heavy right now 💔," she wrote. "Shook by the passing of one of my brothers @5thwardweebie he will always be remembered we had some good times praying 🙏🏽 for his family friends and fans we lost a real one ☝🏽💔✊🏽🙏🏽 Legend gone home to glory !"