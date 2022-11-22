Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, and when all is said and done, Curry will be loved by many. He has won four titles over the course of his career, and he’s not done yet. Additionally, Curry has the record for most three-pointers made. It will be a while before that record gets broken.

Curry has spent all of his time with the Golden State Warriors, however, that doesn’t mean he’ll retire there. It seems unfathomable to see Curry in another uniform, but these days, you never know.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors sits on the bench during the second quarter of an NBA game at Smoothie King Center on November 21, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Steph Curry To The Hornets?

While speaking to the Charlotte Observer, Curry had some interesting thoughts about leaving Golden State. Below, you can see how Curry noted that he’s always been curious about playing for the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte is his hometown, and it would be interesting for him to play there. However, Curry would prefer to end his career in San Francisco.

“I think both things can be true: I love the journey with the Warriors, and there’s never been any real interest in playing for any other team. But the curiosity around what it would be like to play for your hometown, what it’d be like to live in Charlotte, to possibly set up roots and all that? You think about it for sure,” he said.

“If I can play for the Warriors my entire career and be one of those guys where I’ve had a lot of success — individually and collectively as a team — and become a one-team guy? That list is pretty short. But like I said, that can be true and also the curiosity of like, ‘What would it be like to wear No. 30 in Charlotte like my pops?’”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

At this point, it is safe to say Curry isn’t going anywhere. He is beloved by the franchise, and he has always been a loyal guy. Having said that, Hornets fans would love to have him on the team. We’re sure Michael Jordan agrees.

