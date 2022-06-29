Troubling news comes out of San Antonio, Texas today as 51 people have been found dead inside the back of a semi-truck, with more being rushed to hospital in critical condition.

As CNN reports, authorities were alerted to the scene around 6 PM on Monday after a nearby worker overheard a plea for help. Police Chief Bill McManus revealed that the employee discovered the trailer with the doors partially opened, and witnessed people deceased inside.

Migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras were included in the death toll. It's been noted that the medical examiner has managed to identify a potential 34 of the 51 victims, though they've also asked for help from neighbouring counties due to the high volume of tragedies.

"This is the worst human-smuggling event in the United States. This sheds light on how dangerous human smuggling is," Homeland Security Investigations Sam Antonio's acting special agent in charge, Craig Larrabee, told CNN.

"In the past, smuggling organizations were mom and pop. Now they are organized and tied in with the cartels. So you have a criminal organization who has no regard for the safety of the migrants. They are treated like commodities rather than people."

Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

Three people who were detained away from the trailer site remain in police custody at this time, although their possible collection to the incident remains unclear.

A total of 48 migrants passed away in the trailer, with two more deaths in hospital, though the numbers are subject to change as we get updates on more victim's conditions. 12 adults and four children were taken alive and conscious to medical facilities on Monday night for treatment.

Those stuck inside didn't seem to have access to working air conditioning or water with temperatures in the area reaching as high as the low 100s.

President Joe Biden expressed his sympathies in a speech this morning, saying, "Exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit is shameful, as is political grandstanding around tragedy, and my administration will continue to do everything possible to stop human smugglers and traffickers from taking advantage of people who are seeking to enter the United States between ports of entry."

Tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on the San Antonio mass causality. RIP.

