"500 Homicides" Proves Lil Durk Has Always Been "The Voice" Of The Streets

On Friday, Lil Durk is set to drop perhaps the most anticipated album of his career — the Lil Baby collab project The Voice of the Heroes. As an artist who transcended the sensational Chicago Drill era to made an even bigger splash in the contemporary Hip-Hop landscape, Lil Durk is fortunate to have lived many lives.

Ironically, this week marks somewhat of a full-circle moment for the OTF rapper because his debut album Remember My Name celebrates its six-year anniversary days before the release of The Voice of the Heroes. Lil Durk's debut peaked at #14 on the Billboard 200, and it spawned the Jeremih-assisted single "Like Me." However, it was through songs like "500 Homicides" that listeners saw a glimpse of the artist that Lil Durk would go on to become.



Araya Diaz/Getty Images

"500 Homicides" served as the high-energy intro to Remember My Name, and its title serves as a reminder of Chicago's murder rate in 2014. Produced by C-Sick, "500 Homicides" features an aggressive and compelling performance from Durk, as he bodies the track while recounting stories about street life and characteristically sending an onslaught of menacing threats.

With only hours until The Voice of the Heroes finally drops, get ready for Lil Durk and Lil Baby's collab project by listening to some OG Durk. Check out the music video for "500 Homicides" below.

Quotable Lyrics

These n*ggas is b*tches, getting info from b*tches

Go and tell to the piggies

I'm tryna get riches, and stay on that business

Free bro, n*ggas snitching

My case almost over, you lucky one pending

I put 2 in his lemon, this 4-5 lemon

Extended clip for his n*ggas

And he ain't shit to his n*ggas

We don't hesitate, from DeeDee and BayBay just know that the opps ain't never safe