If you weren't invited to the 50 Cent-hosted Tycoon Pool Party this weekend, you missed out on one of the craziest events of the summer. If you've been keeping track of the world-renowned rapper's social activity, you know that he's been getting ready for the festivities for a while. He brought up the party in his beefs, dis-inviting Bow Wow and making sure his real buddies, like Trey Songz and Snoop Dogg, cleared up their schedules so they could swing by. The fun is set to continue but this weekend, there were a ton of newsworthy happenings taking place at Tycoon.

Guests included O.T. Genasis, DJ Whoo Kid, Uncle Murda, DJ Kay Slay, Snoop Dogg, and many more. Casanova and Trey Songz were also in attendance, hitting one of the after-parties together and goofing around with water guns. Snoop could be seen carrying around a Tycoon-branded baseball bat with him before lighting up a blunt and passing it to a "police officer" before the man "quit his job." In another corner of the space, Wendy Williams tried to enter the spot but got shut down by Fif's security. Eventually, she ended up making her way inside but the hassle was real for the talk show host.

In one of his recap videos, Fiddy shared a clip with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Don Q, Jacquees, YFN Lucci, Fabolous, Davido, and others tagged. Take a look at some of the best memories from this weekend.