50 Cent has been steadily trolling his adversaries for ages. Whether it's old foes, those who are indebted to him, or anyone who's been caught slipping, 50 Cent always has time to crack a few jokes at the expense of others. Now, we all know he and Floyd Mayweather used to be good friends but things between them have turned sour. Every now and then, they'll get on the 'Gram and take shots at each other before letting it rest for a few months and then picking it back up. It's a cycle between the two at this point.

In early August, 50 Cent sort of admitted defeat while Floyd Mayweather accepted it. But 50 Cent just can't ever let anything go. Most recently, he hopped on the 'Gram to once again troll Floyd Mayweather's fashion choices. Floyd's had some interesting fashion moments over the years and Fif's been one of the first to make comments anytime the boxer's clothing choices went viral. This time around, Fif meme'd Floyd and compared his outfit to someone's grandma.

"Champ on his bullshit again," he wrote. "Dats that granny drip."

Floyd's fashion choices have been under scrutiny in the past, especially for his decision to openly rock Gucci in the midst of the ban. Both 50 Cent and T.I. took aim at Floyd for his support of Gucci but the champ didn't care.