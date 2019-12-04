Is it safe to say that all Sire Jackson wants for Christmas is his two front teeth? 50 Cent shared an adorable photo of his 7-year old son, Sire, strolling around in the snow with a big smile, showing off his toothless grin. 50 captioned the photo: "My little Big Man SIRE out playing in the snow." Of course, his trio of promotional hashtags, #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp, which he includes in the caption of every single Instagram post he makes regardless of the content, were included. The hashtags serve to advertise his liquor brands, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi champagne, the app for Starz network, where his TV show, Power, can be streamed. Ever the Internet troll, 50 never passes up a promotional opportunity, even on a wholesome photo of his son.

Sire recently turned 7 years old in September, and his daddy did not hold back on the lavish gifts. 50 gifted his youngest a diamond chain that has his name on it in all caps, making Sire practically the coolest child of single-digit age to ever walk this earth. 50 has been busy these days with Power, so it's nice to see that he's making time to spend with his little man. He also has a new show, For Life, premiering in the new year on February 11th. The show will depict the story of Isaac Wright Jr, a man who set out to become a lawyer while serving life in prison.