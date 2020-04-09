Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is not a fan of his first-born son Marquise Jackson in the slightest. The two have been at odds for years, battling after Fiddy went after his baby mama, Marquise's mother Shaniqua Tompkins. The rapper's son was simply defending his mother and, in doing so, he ended up in his father's bad books.

The most recent example of their family drama came during an Instagram Live stream when 50 Cent spoke about the release of Tekashi 6ix9ine. Despite not speaking to the controversial artist in months, 50 Cent would still rather claim the federal informant as his son... over his own biological son.

"He better than Marquise, though. I’ll take him before I take my actual biological son," said 50 Cent during the Live.

Marquise Jackson caught wind of the comments and he has officially issued his response, laughing at his dad and mimicking his friend 6ix9ine.

"Did he just say he would claim a rat?" asked Marquise, reacting to the video. "Oh no, I want no part to that cheese over here, big fella. I don't know what y'all got going on. That's some other shit."

He closed out his response by uttering one of 6ix9ine's favorite phrases, calling his father "STOOPID."

Check out Marquise's video below.

