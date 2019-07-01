Last year, we wrote about how close Royalty Brown and Sire Jackson had gotten. After a year and a half, the two tots are still good friends and there are new photos to prove it. 50 Cent is usually your main source for some of the most vicious troll-jobs you'll find on the internet. We already wrote about how he targeted Wendy Williams for the first time in a while but sometimes, he takes a break to post some wholesome content for us all to enjoy. Today was one of those days with the rapper calling a timeout on his nonsensical shenanigans, instead deciding to post a few love letters to his son Sire.

Over the weekend, there was tons of drama between Fif and his older son Marquise, which ended in the artist publicly disowning the young man, but he still has all the love in the world for little Sire. He posted a series of photos of his little boy, going wild over how quickly he's growing up. "Damn he got big fast," wrote Curtis on one of the shots. In addition to a photo of Sire with Chris Brown, Fif also shared a pic of his son with Royalty Brown, the Indigo singer's daughter.

"Damn @chrisbrownofficial your baby girl so pretty, it scared the shit out my boy," wrote 50 Cent on the picture of the two children smiling together. "Look at his hand, he was scared to touch her."

Do you think they can be lifelong friends? So far, they're still going strong!