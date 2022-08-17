50 Cent's Sire Spirits brand will be providing the Houston Texans with their official cognac and champagne for the upcoming 2022/23 NFL season. Fans will be able to purchase the drinks from two bars inside NRG Stadium, as well as from special sampling events at the club level. The cocktails will also be available in the suites.

“Last season, I had the opportunity to enjoy several home games, meet Texans fans, spend time with the McNair family and share with them some of the work I’ve been doing within the Houston community,” 50 said in a statement. “When the opportunity to partner with the team at this level arose, I was excited to do it.”



He added on Instagram: “The Texans’ 50/50 Jackpot will now be presented by my G-Unity Foundation, which empowers children and youth in America’s cities to develop confidence, strength and skills to win in life. GLG GreenLightGang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Additionally, Sire Spirits and the G-Unity Foundation will be sponsoring the Texans’ 50/50 Jackpot giveaway.

Texans president Greg Grissom stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Curtis and his team to offer Sire Spirits to our fans on game days. We share a common goal of giving back to the city we call home, so bringing Curtis on board to present our 50/50 Jackpot on game days was a natural fit. We look forward to the great work we will do together through this partnership.”

50 and his Sire Spirits brand have already landed similar deals with the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings of the NBA.

