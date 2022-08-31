By now, we all know that 50 Cent doesn't play when it comes to his money. Over the years, Fif has taken to social media to publicly embarrass those who he claims have outstanding debts—just ask Randall Emmett or Teairra Mari, just to name two people who have been on the receiving end of the Rap mogul's ire.

This time, a report from the New York Post stated that a brand manager almost pulled the wool over Fif's eyes after allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from 50's company, Sire Spirits.



Brad Barket / Stringer / Getty Images

It isn't difficult to find 50 Cent promoting his cognac and champagne online, and they were reportedly released through Sire Spirits. The luxury brand has earned Fif a pretty penny, and it seems that brand manager Mitchell Green also received a come-up while working for the company.

According to the NY Post, for two years, the Director of Brand Management "was jacking up prices and getting kickbacks from wholesalers to the tune of $2.2 million in so-called 'agency fees,' according to Manhattan Federal Court records." Green reportedly did confess to the allegations of embezzlement back in February 2020, but not because there was pressure from the authorities; someone was said to have been extorting him with threats of bringing his crimes to the surface.

After being fired, Sire Spirits "took [Green] to arbitration" and was found liable, "along with another $948,096 paid to a wholesaler, and ordered him to pay another $2.7 million in attorneys fees, costs and damages for a whopping total of $6.2 million, court records show.

Green nor Fif have spoken on the allegations or this case.

