50 Cent and Conor McGregor have a bit of history with one another thanks to Floyd Mayweather. Of course, McGregor fought Floyd in a boxing match two years ago and Fifty helped deal with a lot of the promotion leading up to it. In the aftermath of the fight, Fifty continued to assault McGregor with various memes that only got ramped up when McGregor lost to Khabib in his big return to the UFC.

In a recent interview with The Sun UK, McGregor explained how these memes have been incredibly annoying to him and that he would like to fight Fifty in the Octagon someday.

"I’d have to probably say 50 Cent, I’d like to fight him," McGregor said. "Throughout the course of the [Floyd] Mayweather build-up I used him as a tool, a promotional tool on the free also, I knew he was linked to Floyd so I tied him in also and he responded big time and we capitalized on that audience so I was very thankful. But then after that, he began a little tirade against me on social media, particularly Instagram where he’d make these memes about me constantly."

McGregor went on to say that 50 has him blocked right now but he still manages to see the memes thanks to friends who tag him in them. It's clear the whole situation is weighing on Conor and that he wants a shot at shutting up Fifty once and for all.

If we know anything about Fif though, it's that this latest comment will probably spark even more memes.