Over the weekend, 50 Cent invited a ton of his celebrity friends to party with him for Tycoon Weekend, bringing Snoop Dogg, Trey Songz, Uncle Murda, DJ Whoo Kid, and plenty of others along for the ride. At this point, you've all heard about everything that went down at the pool party but last night, Fif had the pleasure of taking the stage at Madison Square Garden, the world's most famous arena, before premiering the first episode of the final season of Power. The stars of the show weren't the only people to have shown out at the event either because a large chunk of other celebs were in the crowd to enjoy the drama that would unfold on the big screen.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

Of course, Power actors Joseph Sikora, La La Anthony, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren, and others walked the red carpet but some of the most rewarding surprises came during 50 Cent's performance. Joining him on stage were some of his Tycoon buddies. Jeremih, YFN Lucci, Lil Mo, Fetty Wap, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Fabolous, Trey Songz, Snoop Dogg and many others played guest to Fif's high-profile event, making their way to the stage to join the man as he rapped for thousands of his loyal supporters.

It's been a busy week for Fiddy, partying hard with all of his homies and making sure that his business ventures operate smoothly at the same time. The new season of Power begins on August 25.