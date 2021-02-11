Rapper-turned-mogul 50 Cent is known for a lot of things. On one hand, Fif is lauded for his ability to produce amazing television shows like Power and For Life, but on the other, the "Many Men" rapper is known for his unrelenting antics. Today, 50 Cent's infamy grows as it appears that his packed out Super Bowl party this past weekend has allegedly cost the venue that hosted the party everything.

According to HipHopDX, Fofty's venue of choice, Sky Addict Aviation, is reportedly facing major consequences after hosting the massive Super Bowl party. The raging bash allegedly was filled with hundreds of maskless people, completely disregarding COVID-19 health and safety precautions. While some fans may have minimized 50 Cent as just the latest celeb to throw a COVID-oblivious shindig, the industry veteran quickly caught the attention of St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Now that the dust has settled from Super Bowl weekend, reports have surfaced that Sky Addict Aviation's actions have led to the venue's lease being terminated. According to HipHopDX, the venue -- which had just renewed its lease this past December -- now has six months to pack up and leave the 3,000 square foot hangar and office space.

It's unfortunate news for Sky Addict Aviation, but this development will likely make similar venues think twice before hosting events that flippantly contradict COVID-19 protocols.

