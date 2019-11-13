There was a time when a good chunk of articles on our homepage would derive from 50 Cent's social media pages. You guys have proven that you want to keep up with his outrageous shenanigans, following our Targets of the Week profiles and coming through strong on all the trolling activity. If you were hoping for an update on the legendary rapper's feuds against Young Buck, Floyd Mayweather, Wendy Williams, or anybody else, you're unfortunately not in luck. To be honest, you may need to find a different pastime too because, as of now, 50 Cent's Instagram profile has been disabled.

The reason why his account was deactivated is still undetermined. The last time something like this happened, the executive producer of Power had leaked a vengeful image of Teairra Mari from her sex tape. Even then, the photo was removed for violating the medium's guidelines. Perhaps, the executives at IG finally had enough of Fif's constant troll-jobs and decided to ban him for good.

If you search for his name on the platform, you will not find a thing. Even Google won't be able to help you. The entertainer has not yet commented on the ban but he is still updating his Twitter. So, at least you know you can still find him over there. Will you miss him on IG?