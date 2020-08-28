One of the most surprising moments to happen throughout the course of Power's run on television was the tragic death of 50 Cent's character, Kanan. Nobody was expecting him to be killed off, shocking everybody that was watching live.

While that happened years ago and even more drama has popped off since, spawning a handful of new spin-off series that start in a few weeks, Fif's girlfriend Cuban Link is still getting caught up to everything that she missed. An aspiring lawyer, Cuban likely didn't have the time to keep herself up-to-date on everything happening on Power. Also, she wasn't dating the executive producer of the show when it started so her interest level might not have been there.

Well, now she's catching up and she just got past one of the craziest moments, finding out about Kanan's death. Thankfully, she had the actor behind the role right next to her to comfort her after watching the life get taken away from him.

"..last night I was watching power and Kanan died, I got so sad," wrote Cuban Link on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself being comforted by Curtis Jackson.

In her comments, people are calling her out for being so late on this development, noting that she only has a few weeks before the first spin-off series begins.

Thankfully, we'll be seeing more from Kanan in the upcoming Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is set to premiere in 2021.