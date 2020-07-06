50 Cent is turning forty-five-years-old today but, unfortunately, he's not able to enjoy it without fear of potentially being canceled by women across the nation.

During the latest episode of Young Money Radio, 50 Cent talked to Lil Wayne about dating, saying the following about Black women: "They get mad. They get angry. You see a lot of sisters go ‘you fuck with this kind of girl and that kind of girl?’ That shit is exotic! That shit look a lot different than the shit you see in the neighborhood all of the time. That shit look like it came off a boat."

The comments have been controversial, to say the least. Fiddy has not spoken about them but his girlfriend, Cuban Link, responded in her birthday message to her man.

Sharing a picture of Fif, Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines said, "Don't worry ladies, I already knocked him upside his big ass head."

She ended the message with a loving "Happy Birthday."

People continue to comment on 50 Cent's words to Lil Wayne. Even Reginae Carter, the daughter of Weezy, chimed in, low-key shading both men for having such a damaging conversation and furthering negative stereotypes about Black women.

At least we've got Cuban Link to put him in his place.