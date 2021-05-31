Rapper 50 Cent and actress Vivica A. Fox were once entangled in a two-year relationship that seemed to be pretty serious. Despite them dating over a decade ago, Fiddy seemingly left a lasting impression on his ex-girlfriend, who referred to him as the "love of her life" during a recent interview. The multi-part sit-down between Vivica and VladTV went live with different sections of their interview being uploaded on different days and, thus, people didn't get the full story right away.

When Vivica got done talking about her fond memories of 50 Cent, she praised the rapper's current girlfriend, Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines, and said that she hopes they end up getting married one day. "I'm glad that's so over. He now has a girlfriend that's beautiful, that's hot, and I'm happy for him. I hope he puts a ring on her finger and they live happily ever after," said the actress in a new clip from the interview. "I don't wish him any ill will."

Last week, Cuban Link shared some funny violin emojis in response to Vivica's words, shading the actress by saying everyone needs to "respect our elders" after the situation started trending on social media. She's singing a different tune now that she's got the full story.

"Humorous comment. Bad timing that's all," wrote Cuban Link on Vivica's post. "Now with knowing all of the information, it's no [sic] so funny! I take the blame for the all the commotion! I apologize."

Check out Vivica's post, as well as Cuban Link's comments, below.