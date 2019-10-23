Once upon a time, Lala Kent was a target of 50 Cent's when the Vanderpump Rules star's fiance Randall Emmett was dealing with a debt issue with Fif. When Lala jumped into the mess and said on television that she "dinged Fifty's ego" and had "a receipt to prove" it, the rapper/ actor went in on Lala on Instagram. Once Randall paid back his debt the drama was settled and it was history.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lala has come through on Instagram with a special announcement, telling her followers that she's been sober for one year. Lala has previously opened up about a family trip she had a year ago that urged her to get help when it came to her drinking habits.

"This is the biggest accomplishment I’ve ever had in my life and the one I am most proud of. The moments I have had in the past year have been a blessing that I have been present for. I didn’t have that before. Today, I will celebrate my 1 year birthday because it’s exciting. It is also humbling. Because today, and every day after that, I will fight for it. But I wont give it up for anything," she wrote on Instagram.