50 Cent's hip-hop's biggest troll but it feels like his efforts have died down a bit in recent times. Perhaps it's partially due to his endorsement of Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 elections but every so often, he pops up on the timeline with a new victim to roast. However, it seems that he's now on the receiving end of the jokes.



Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images



The tables have turned on him and it appears that his girlfriend Cuban Link is making up for the lack of trolling on Fif's end. Last night, she took to TikTok where she did the "This Is Your Man" challenge along with a photo of 50 Cent from his role in 2012's All Things Fall Apart where he lost a significant amount of weight for the role of a terminally ill man. To this day, it remains one of Fif's low points in his career and it's frequently brought up whenever he's engulfed in an online feud.

While many have got a few laughs off from Cuban Link's TikTok video, 50 Cent hit the 'Gram with his reaction to the video. Apparently, Cuban Link might not have a phone after the next time they're driving together. "This mother fucker done lost her mind," he captioned the post. "I'm a throw her fucking phone out of the highway."

Check out Cuban Link's TikTok video below.