The Game and 50 Cent haven't gotten along for a long time. The former G-Unit members have been feuding for what feels like an eternity. The Game recently claimed that 50 Cent "can't rap," and 50 Cent lamented that G-Unit artists still blame him for their career failures.

A recently discovered hard drive is harkening back to a time when 50 Cent and Game weren't enemies but rather frequent collaborators. On the hard drive is 50 Cent's demo for The Game's 2005 song "Higher," off of his classic album The Documentary. In the demo, 50 uses similar bars and the same style that can be found on the final version performed by Game.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The demo at least partially backs up the Get Rich or Die Tryin' rapper's claim that he wrote about six songs for Game's Documentary, including "Hate It Or Love It," "Westside Story," and "How We Do." According to 50, he had meant for the songs to be on his second album The Massacre, but Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine convinced him otherwise.

"They said, 'The kid can rap, but he’s not a great songwriter,'" 50 recalled in 2015. "When Jimmy called for me to do it I was like, 'Alright, cool, I’ll fix it,' and I gave it [to The Game]. I only worked with him for about, I think, four days."

The Game has repeatedly denied 50's claims to authorship over the years. Game is set to release Drillmatic this week, a project which he's been hyping for a while now. "DRILLMATIC the REAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR," he wrote on Instagram. "I promise I’m going 30 for 30, no skips."

