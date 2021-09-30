At this point, 50 Cent and Starz are becoming synonymous, with the television network providing a home for projects like Power, Raising Kanan, and most recently BMF, which premiered last Sunday 26th.

With the series centering around the rise of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who orchestrated the rise of the Black Mafia Family in 1980s Detroit, many have already been keen to tune into 50's latest series. So much so that the first episode was Starz's most-viewed premiere of the year, an accomplishment that ultimately led the network to seize the momentum and widen the scope of the BMF story.

Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As confirmed by Variety, Starz has officially renewed BMF for a second mere days after the premiere. "Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson continues to find and cultivate stories like ‘BMF’ that are culturally relevant, bringing the network important untold stories that are incredibly diverse both in front of and behind the camera,” states Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz President and CEO. “Following such a strong debut, we’re excited to see what Curtis, Randy and the award-worthy cast deliver in the second season."

After the big news, 50 took to Instagram for the "After the first episode breaks all premiere records on the network, sure you’ll get a season 2," captions 50. "Yeah, don’t worry be happy!" At this point, there's absolutely no doubting Fif's television empire, and it's clear he's earned his position as one of the most creative minds associated with the Starz network. It will be interesting to see how BMF unfolds; who knows -- perhaps it will be his first series to gain recognition at the Emmy Awards.

Are you excited to hear that BMF has already been renewed for a second season?